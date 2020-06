June 8 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* SECURES €10M IN NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING

* FUNDING WILL SERVE TO EXTEND COMPANY’S CASH VISIBILITY INTO Q3 2021

* APPROVALS RECEIVED FROM HSBC AND BPIFRANCE FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 10 MILLION IN NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING IN FORM OF A PGE (STATE GUARANTEED LOAN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)