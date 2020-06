June 10 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* NANOBIOTIX SPINOFF CURADIGM VALIDATES NOVEL NANOPRIMER TECHNOLOGY IN RNA THERAPEUTICS

* RECENT DATA SHOWING THAT PRODUCT COULD INCREASE EFFICACY OF RNA-BASED THERAPEUTICS UP TO 50% BY DECREASING RAPID LIVE CLEARANCE