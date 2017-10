BRIEF-Nanobiotix to conduct its first clinical trial with NBTXR3 in the U.S.‍​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* PLANS TO CONDUCT ITS FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL WITH NBTXR3 IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS IN U.S.‍​

* MEDIUM TERM OBJECTIVE IS TO TRANSFORM NON-RESPONDERS INTO CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR RESPONDERS WHILE IMPROVING PATIENT BENEFITS‍​

* TRIAL AIMS TO EVALUATE THE ABILITY OF NBTXR3 TO GENERATE AN ABSCOPAL EFFECT

* TRIAL SHOULD START WITH COMBINING NBTXR3 WITH ANY APPROVED CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS IN HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OR NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE

* TRIAL IS AIMED AT EXPANDING THE POTENTIAL OF NBTXR3 TO RECURRENT AND METASTATIC DISEASE