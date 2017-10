Oct 10 (Reuters) - JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says it and NanoCarrier Co., Ltd conclude collaborative research agreement for drug delivery to the brain for nucleic acid medicines

* Under this agreement, Nanocarrier and JCR will integrate the unique technologies and knowledge of both companies, and aim to develop an innovative drug effectively delivered to the brain

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WhdMns

