BRIEF-NanoCarrier says business and capital alliance with Gene Techno Science and Noritsu Koki

April 9(Reuters) - NanoCarrier Co Ltd

* Says it plans business and capital alliance with Gene Techno Science Co Ltd and Noritsu Koki Co Ltd, regarding biopharmaceutical related business

* Says NanoCarrier will acquire 500,000 shares (5.23 percent stake) of Gene Techno Science, for 1.22 billion yen

* Says Noritsu Koki will acquire 1.5 million new shares (3.47 percent stake) of NanoCarrier, for 1.21 billion yen, through a private placement

* Says shares acquisition date on April 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/B2R5iJ

