Dec 4 (Reuters) - NanoCarrier Co Ltd :

* Says it and AccuRna Inc entered into a preferential negotiating rights agreement on exclusive right to license of drug development based on co’s gene delivery technology

* Co will get payment from AccuRna according to the agreement

* Co also plans to inject capital into AccuRna Inc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W9Adf9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)