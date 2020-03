BRIEF-Nanoco Group Is Implementing Cost Savings With Immediate Reduction In Salary For All Directors

March 30 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* COMPANY IS EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT BUSINESS DISRUPTION DUE TO COVID-19

* BOARD CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL STRATEGIC OPTIONS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY, WHICH HAS ALSO BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* INTENDS TO SEEK ACCESS TO GOVERNMENT FUNDING TO PROTECT EMPLOYMENT OF STAFF WHO ARE FURLOUGHED DUE TO COVID-19.

* BOARD IS TAKING LEAD ON COST SAVINGS WITH AN IMMEDIATE REDUCTION IN SALARY FOR ALL DIRECTORS

* SALARIES WILL BE REDUCED BY 35% FOR NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND BY 20% FOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* CONSULTATION PROCESS IS AIMED AT AVOIDING REDUNDANCIES AT THIS VERY CHALLENGING TIME FOR ECONOMY AND JOBS MARKET

* NOTICE IS BEING SERVED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT UNDER EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS OF MICHAEL EDELMAN (CEO) AND DR NIGEL PICKETT