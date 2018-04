BRIEF-Nanoco Signs Agreement With Its Undisclosed U.S. Listed Partner

April 23 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group PLC:

* NANOCO - HAS SIGNED A SECOND AGREEMENT WITH ITS UNDISCLOSED US LISTED PARTNER FURTHER TO MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES

* TERMS OF NEW AGREEMENT INCLUDE ADDITIONAL SUCCESS BASED MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND DEVELOPMENT-BASED FUNDING

* NANOCO - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION NANO-MATERIALS FOR APPLICATIONS IN FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES INCLUDING ADVANCED ELECTRONIC DEVICES

* NANOCO - PARTNER IS FUNDING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIRED TO EXPAND MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES OF CO'S RUNCORN FACILITY IN ORDER TO SUPPLY PARTNER