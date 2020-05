BRIEF-Nanoform Announces Subscription Price For Contemplated IPO

May 25 (Reuters) - Nanoform Finland Plc:

* NANOFORM ANNOUNCES A FIXED SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND PUBLISHES A PROSPECTUS FOR ITS CONTEMPLATED IPO AND DUAL LISTING OF ITS SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER GROWTH MARKETS IN FINLAND & SWEDEN

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 25, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. FINNISH TIME

* AIMS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 70 MILLION BY OFFERING A MAXIMUM OF 20,289,856 NEW SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF OFFERING HAS BEEN SET TO A FIXED PRICE OF EUR 3.45 PER SHARE

* MARKET CAPITALISATION OF COMPANY IS ABOUT EUR 230 MILLION ASSUMING MAXIMUM NUMBER OF NEW SHARES ARE OFFERED AND SUBSCRIBED FOR IN IPO

* FOUNDERS AND CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS ARE OFFERING A MAXIMUM OF 2,318,605 EXISTING SHARES IN COMPANY FOR SALE.

* ALL FOUNDERS REMAIN SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS IN COMPANY AND HAVE AGREED TO A LOCK-UP OF THEIR SHARES UNTIL YEAR-END 2022

* MAY GRANT DANSKE BANK, ACTING AS STABILIZING MANAGER, RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO 2,898,551 SHARES IN A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* OFFERING CONSISTS OF A PUBLIC OFFERING TO PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS AND ENTITIES IN FINLAND

* OFFERING CONSISTS OF ALSO PUBLIC OFFERING TO PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS AND ENTITIES IN SWEDEN,

* IN PUBLIC OFFERING, PRELIMINARILY A MAXIMUM OF 1,300,000 OFFER SHARES WOULD BE OFFERED

* VALUE OF OFFERING IS UP TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 88 MILLION

* NANOFORM, FOUNDED IN 2015 IN HELSINKI, IS AN EXPERT IN NANOTECHNOLOGY AND DRUG PARTICLE ENGINEERING

* NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO EXPAND NUMBER OF PRODUCTION LINES, GROW MANUFACTURING, QUALITY CONTROL AND ASSURANCE TEAMS Source text for Eikon: (Gdansk Newsroom)