BRIEF-Nanogate Expects Significant Negative Effects From Coronavirus Pandemic

March 19 (Reuters) - NANOGATE SE:

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECTS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND APPLIES FOR FINANCIAL AID FROM KFW PROMOTIONAL BANK

* EXPECTING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON SALES, EARNINGS AND LIQUIDITY IN 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* MANAGEMENT BOARD ASSUMES THAT SALES AND EBITDA IN 2020 FISCAL YEAR WILL FALL SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW FIGURES FROM 2019

* TEMPORARY PLANT CLOSURES CAN ALSO NOT BE RULED OUT

* PERSONNEL AND MATERIAL COSTS ARE TO BE CUT CONSIDERABLY, FOR EXAMPLE THROUGH ANNOUNCEMENT OF GOVERNMENT-SUBSIDIZED SHORT-TIME WORK AND LIMITED EMPLOYMENT OF TEMPORARY WORKERS