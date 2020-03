BRIEF-Nanogate FY EBITDA At More Than EUR 8 Mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Nanogate SE:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF AROUND EUR -14 MILLION

* GROUP SALES IN 2019 FISCAL YEAR INCREASED SLIGHTLY TO MORE THAN EUR 242 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 239.2 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) STANDS AT MORE THAN EUR 8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 24.2 MILLION)

* CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FOR GROUP CANNOT YET BE PRECISELY ASSESSED

* CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FOR GROUP CANNOT YET BE PRECISELY ASSESSED

* IN LIGHT OF UNCERTAINTIES CURRENTLY SURROUNDING COVID-19 VIRUS AND HEIGHTENED RISK SITUATION, NANOGATE WILL NOT INITIALLY PUBLISH A FORECAST FOR 2020