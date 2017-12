Dec 20 (Reuters) - NANOGROUP SA IPO-NAN.WA:

* ITS UNITS SIGN AGREEMENT WITH POLISH AGENCY FOR ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT (PARP) FOR FINANCING OF THEIR PROJECTS

* NANOVELOS, NANOSANGUIS AND NANOTHEA HAVE NOT DISCLOSED THE VALUE OF SUBSIDIES

* THE BUDGET FOR EACH PROJECT IS 0.8 MLN ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)