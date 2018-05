Nanometrics Inc:

* NANOMETRICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 REVENUE $82.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $72.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 EARNINGS IN RANGE OF $0.57 TO $0.74 PER DILUTED SHARE ON BOTH A GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $74.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S