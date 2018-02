Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nanometrics Inc:

* NANOMETRICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $69 MILLION TO $75 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q1 2018 ‍GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 55%, PLUS OR MINUS 1%, ON BOTH A GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIS​

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍EARNINGS IN RANGE OF $0.38 TO $0.50 PER DILUTED SHARE ON BOTH A GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIS​

* QTRLY REVENUES $78.2 MILLION VERSUS $59.2 MILLION