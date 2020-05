May 4 (Reuters) - NANOREPRO AG:

* EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES AND THE BREAK-EVEN POINT IN 2020

* PRELIMINARY RESULT 2019: TOTAL OUTPUT OF EUR 1.8 MILLION, EBITDA AT EUR -0.8 MILLION

* ORDER VOLUME FOR NEW CORONA B2B RAPID TEST CURRENTLY OVER € 2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)