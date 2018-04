April 11 (Reuters) - NANOREPRO AG:

* SALES SHOULD GROW BY AT LEAST 40 PERCENT IN 2018

* OUTLOOK 2018: MANAGEMENT AIMS FOR A BALANCED OPERATING RESULT

* FY EBITDA IMPROVED FROM -0.85 MILLION EUROS TO -0.45 MILLION EUROS

* FY SALES RISING TO 1.66 MILLION EUROS (2016: 1.55 MILLION EUROS)

* SALES IN Q1 SEEN UP BY AROUND 30% TO EUR 0.5 MILLION AND IN ENTIRE H1 BY AROUND 40% TO EUR 1.2 MILLION