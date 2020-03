March 10 (Reuters) - NANOREPRO AG:

* OFFERS CORONA RAPID TEST FOR B2B AREA

* COMPANY EXPECTS THE FIRST DELIVERIES OF THE RAPID TEST TO BEGIN IN EARLY APRIL 2020

* TEST IS PRIMARILY INTENDED TO BE OFFERED TO DOCTORS, HOSPITALS AND PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONS