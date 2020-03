March 30 (Reuters) - Nanorepro AG:

* 10 PERCENT CAPITAL INCREASE PLACED

* SHARE CAPITAL OF NANOREPRO AG IS INCREASED BY 848,245 EUROS FROM 8,482,458 EUROS TO 9,330,703 EUROS.

* HIGH DEMAND FOR RAPID TESTS FOR DIAGNOSING CORONA VIRUS, WHICH WILL SOON ALSO BE OFFERED TO PRIVATE CUSTOMERS, REQUIRES PRE-FINANCING

* ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 2.20 PER SHARE

* GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.866 MILLION