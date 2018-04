April 25 (Reuters) - NANOREPRO AG:

* EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 40% FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 SALES INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT TO 501,000 EUROS

* EBITDA REACHES BREAKEVEN THRESHOLD ALREADY IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SALES BETWEEN 2.3 AND 2.7 MILLION EUROS WITH A BALANCED OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)