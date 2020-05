May 11 (Reuters) - NANOREPRO AG:

* HAS STARTED DELIVERING THE CORONA TEST (COVID 19)

* THE COMPANY ASSUMES THAT ALL EXISTING ORDERS WILL BE DELIVERED WITHIN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE DAYS

* TEST SHOWED SPECIFICITY OF 99.31% (IGM), WITH IGG EVEN 99.80%; FURTHER STUDY RESULTS WILL FOLLOW