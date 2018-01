Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nanostring Technologies Inc:

* NANOSTRING AND RIKENGENESIS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO COMMERCIALIZE NCOUNTER-BASED DIAGNOSTIC ASSAYS IN JAPAN

* NANOSTRING -‍ UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, RIKEN GENESIS TO COLLABORATE TO REGISTER, OBTAIN REIMBURSEMENT, COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC ASSAYS IN JAPAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: