Feb 26 (Reuters) - NanoString Technologies Inc:

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* QTRLY PRODUCT AND SERVICE REVENUE OF $33.6 MILLION, 42% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $0.61

* SEES 2020 TOTAL PRODUCT AND SERVICE REVENUE OF $124 TO $131 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $34.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $122.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: