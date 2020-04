BRIEF-NanoString Says Withdrawing Financial Guidance For Fiscal Year 2020

April 6 (Reuters) - NanoString Technologies Inc:

* NANOSTRING PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY MAY 7TH, 2020

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC - GEOMX DSP ORDERS AND REVENUE IN-LINE WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC - NCOUNTER INSTRUMENT AND CONSUMABLE REVENUE DISRUPTED BY COVID-19

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC - WITHDRAWING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC - MANAGEMENT MAY PROVIDE AN UPDATED OUTLOOK IN ITS Q1 OPERATING RESULTS

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY PRODUCT AND SERVICE REVENUE WAS ABOUT $24.5 MILLION, UP 15%