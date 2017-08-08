FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Inc says co entered into collaboration agreement with Lam Research Corporation- SEC Filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Inc says co entered into collaboration agreement with Lam Research Corporation- SEC Filing

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nanostring Technologies Inc

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - on August 4, 2017, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. entered into collaboration agreement with lam research corporation

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - agreement relates to development and commercialization of company's hyb & seq sequencing platform and related assays

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - company will lead development of hyb & seq product using funding provided by lam and with engineering support from lam

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - company will also retain exclusive rights to obtain regulatory approval, manufacture and commercialize hyb & seq product.

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - pursuant to terms of collaboration agreement, lam will provide company with up to $50.0 million in funding

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - term of collaboration agreement is 15 years Source text: (bit.ly/2vBbMcc) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.