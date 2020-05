May 7 (Reuters) - NanoString Technologies Inc:

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES OPERATING RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY PRODUCT AND SERVICE REVENUE OF $24.5 MILLION, 15% GROWTH

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC - CONCLUDED QUARTER WITH OVER $268 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS