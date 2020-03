BRIEF-NanoString Technologies Says Intends To Offer $175 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025 In A Private Placement

March 4 (Reuters) - NanoString Technologies Inc:

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $175 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES-TO USE ABOUT $89.0 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS TO PREPAY AMOUNTS BORROWED, FEES OWING RELATED TO TERMINATION OF SENIOR TERM LOAN FACILITY

* NANOSTRING-TO USE ABOUT $89.0 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS FOR PAYMENT OF FEES ASSOCIATED WITH INTENDED TERMINATION OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY, OTHERS