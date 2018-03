March 22 (Reuters) - Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd :

* NANOTECH SECURITY - CO, HOLOSTIK INDIA. KUMBHAT HOLOGRAPHICS ANNOUNCE AGREEMENTS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF CO’S KOLOUROPTIK PRODUCTS IN INDIA

* NANOTECH SECURITY CORP - SPECIFIC COMMERCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* NANOTECH SECURITY - UNDER AGREEMENTS, BOTH COS WILL PAY NANOTECH ANNUAL LICENSING FEES & ADHERE TO ANNUAL MIN PURCHASE REQUIREMENTS