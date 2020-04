April 1 (Reuters) - Nanovibronix Inc:

* NANOVIBRONIX RECEIVES REIMBURSEMENT APPROVAL FROM U.S. CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) FOR PAINSHIELD™

* NANOVIBRONIX INC - PAINSHIELD IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR MEDICARE REIMBURSEMENT ON A NATIONAL LEVEL UNDER NEW HCPCS CODE K1004