June 11 (Reuters) - Nanovibronix Inc:

* NANOVIBRONIX INC - RECENTLY EXPERIENCED A CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT

* NANOVIBRONIX-BELIEVES 1 OR 2 UNAUTHORIZED 3RD PARTIES USED EMAIL DOMAIN SIMILAR TO CO’S TO CONVINCE 2 VENDORS TO SEND PAYMENTS OF ABOUT $308,000

* NANOVIBRONIX - ONE OF VENDORS INFORMED CO THEY SUCCESSFULLY RECLAIMED $78,000 OF FRAUDULENT TRANSFERS,EXPECT TO DEPOSIT IT INTO COS ACCOUNT Source: bit.ly/3hm1u4n Further company coverage: