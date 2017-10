Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nanoviricides Inc

* Nanoviricides - ‍extended deal with Suny Upstate Medical Center for further testing of Nanoviricides drug candidates against varicella-zoster virus​

* Nanoviricides - ‍will conduct additional studies to finalize candidates for clinical drug development & to obtain ind-enabling pre-clinical data​