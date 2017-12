Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nanoxplore Inc:

* NANOXPLORE INC. FINALIZES ACQUISITION OF CEBO INJECTIONS SA

* NANOXPLORE INC - NANOXPLORE HAS ACQUIRED ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CEBO FOR A TOTAL OF 2.3M CHF

* NANOXPLORE INC - EXPORT DEVELOPMENT CANADA PROVIDED DEBT FINANCING OF 1.15M CHF TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION

* NANOXPLORE INC - FINALIZED ACQUISITION OF CEBO INJECTIONS SA FROM BCR PLASTIC GROUP