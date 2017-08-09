BRIEF-NantHealth - co entered asset purchase agreement with Allscripts Healthcare

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* NantHealth Inc - ‍on August 3, co entered asset purchase agreement with Allscripts Healthcare - SEC filing​

* NantHealth - ‍pursuant to deal, co to sell all of assets of co’s provider/patient engagement solutions business, co’s FusionFx solution​

* NantHealth Inc - pursuant to deal, co to also sell ‍components of its NantOS software connectivity solutions​

* NantHealth Inc - ‍Allscripts will convey to company 15 million shares of company common stock as consideration for acquired business​