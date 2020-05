May 14 (Reuters) - NantKwest Inc:

* NANTKWEST AND IMMUNITYBIO TO INITIATE A PHASE 2 STUDY OF IMMUNOTHERAPY FOR METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER

* NANTKWEST INC - STUDY HAS RECEIVED FDA AUTHORIZATION AND IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN JUNE 2020

* NANTKWEST INC - OPEN-LABEL, RANDOMIZED PHASE 2 STUDY WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPY

* NANTKWEST INC - STUDY WILL INITIALLY ENROLL 268 SUBJECTS ACROSS BOTH COHORTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: