BRIEF-NantKwest expands nant cancer vaccine program

June 6 (Reuters) - Nantkwest Inc:

* NantKwest expands nant cancer vaccine program with additional clinical trials announced addressing multiple cancer types across all stages of disease

* NantKwest Inc - expansion of company's existing nant cancer vaccine program in pancreatic cancer to target a number of additional tumor types

* NantKwest - first combination off shelf NK, adaptive immunotherapy trial to be initiated for pancreatic, lung, breast and colon cancer, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: