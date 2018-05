May 11 (Reuters) - Kona Grill Inc:

* NANYAN ZHENG REPORTS 19.9 PERCENT STAKE IN KONA GRILL INC AS OF MAY 2 - SEC FILING

* NANYAN ZHENG SAYS HAS SUGGESTED ZHENG AS A DIRECTOR OF KONA GRILL’S BOARD

* NANYAN ZHENG SAYS INTEND TO ENGAGE IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH KONA GRILL AND ONE OR MORE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS OR REPRESENTATIVES OF CO Source text: (bit.ly/2rBC7Dw) Further company coverage: