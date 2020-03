March 16 (Reuters) - NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd:

* DECIDED TO CANCEL ROADSHOW EVENTS IN ALL LOCATIONS ACROSS AUSTRALIA DURING MARCH & APRIL

* UPDATE ON NAOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED MARCH/APRIL 2020 INVESTOR ROADSHOWS, COVID-19

* IN PLACE OF EVENTS VIDEO CONFERENCES WILL BE HELD OVER COMING WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: