Aug 15 (Reuters) - NAPATECH A/S

* Q2 REVENUE DKK ‍56.5​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 46.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA ‍DKK 9.6​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* "‍WE EXPECT TO SEE QUARTER-TO-QUARTER ORDER FLUCTUATIONS"​

* "‍WE REITERATE OUR 2017 GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 20 PERCENT"​