BRIEF-Napatech sees FY sales in USD to be slightly lower in 2017

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Napatech A/S:

* ‍EXPECTS THAT FULL-YEAR SALES IN USD WILL BE SLIGHTLY LOWER IN 2017 COMPARED TO 2016, FOLLOWING CONTINUED ORDER VOLATILITY IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍REITERATES GROWTH POTENTIAL AND STRATEGIC OUTLOOK​

* “FY REVENUE GROWTH AND EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN ORIGINAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017” - CEO SAYS​

* ‍HAS SECURED A NEW ADDITIONAL DKK 20 MILLION BANK FACILITY​

* ‍"WE ARE DISAPPOINTED BY ORDER INTAKE IN Q4, WITH A FEW MAJOR PROJECTS POSTPONED INTO 2018" - CEO SAYS​