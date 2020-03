BRIEF-Napatech Updates On Covid-19

March 19 (Reuters) - Napatech A/S:

* NAPATECH A/S: MARKET UPDATE ON COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FINANCIAL IMPACT AND BUSINESS RISK FROM PANDEMIC ARE EXPECTED TO BE LOW FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* EXPECTS REVENUES TO BE STABLE AND LESS IMMEDIATELY IMPACTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* HAS INITIATED PULL-IN OF COMPONENT SUPPLY AND ARE CAREFULLY PLANNING SUPPLY CHAIN TO AVOID ANY NEAR TERM IMPACTS DUE TO SUPPLY SHORTAGES

* - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE MISSING ANY COMMITTED DELIVERIES, DEPLOYMENTS OR RELEASES

* DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S BUSINESS IN Q1 2020

* CONSIDERS PANDEMIC TO HAVE LOW TO MEDIUM RISK TO OVERALL BUSINESS IN H1 2020