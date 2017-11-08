FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Napec Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.02​
November 8, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Napec Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.02​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Napec Inc

* Napec Inc reports results for the third quarter of 2017

* Says ‍revenues for Q3 of 2017 were $106.7 million, up 24.9% from $85.5 million a year earlier​

* Napec Inc - ‍as at September 30, 2017, Napec had an order backlog of $389 million, compared to $386 million as at September 30, 2016​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02​

* Napec Inc - ‍announced that its U.S. subsidiary Riggs Distler & Company Inc was awarded contract valued at approximately $80 million​

* Napec Inc - ‍value of the contract was not included in corporation’s order backlog as at September 30, 2017​

* Napec Inc - ‍all amounts are in Canadian dollars​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

