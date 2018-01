Jan 29 (Reuters) - Napec Inc:

* NAPEC INC REAFFIRMS UNANIMOUS RECOMMENDATION TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF THE ARRANGEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF OAKTREE

* NAPEC INC - FONDS DE SOLIDARITÉ FTQ REAFFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO VOTE ALL OF ITS SHARES AND WARRANTS IN FAVOR OF ARRANGEMENT