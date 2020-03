March 17 (Reuters) - Napier Port Holdings Ltd:

* DUE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ENFORCED ON SUNDAY, CRUISE LINES HAVE CANCELLED ALL REMAINING CRUISE CALLS FOR CURRENT SEASON

* NEXT CALLS ARE DUE IN OCTOBER

* HAD 87 CRUISE VISITS BOOKED, BUT 4 CALLS CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER THIS YEAR AND 7 CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)