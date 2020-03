BRIEF-Napier Port Withdraws Earnings Guidance For Year To 30 Sept 2020

March 24 (Reuters) - Napier Port Holdings Ltd:

* WITHDRAWING ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

* NOW EXPECTS TO SEE REDUCED LEVELS OF LOGS, PULP AND TIMBER FOREST PRODUCTS

* FOOD AND BEVERAGE CARGOS, NOTABLY MEAT, PIPFRUIT AND FRESH PRODUCE, NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY CONTAINMENT MEASURES

* EXPECTS CARGO FLOWS THROUGH NAPIER PORT TO BE LOWER THAN FINANCIAL FORECASTS WITH MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* EXPECTS WORK TO BE SUSPENDED ON WHARF UNTIL COVID-19 ALERT IS REDUCED TO A LOWER LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: