BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya -Temporary Suspension Of Unit Ops In Cayman Islands On Covid‐19 Outbreak

March 18 (Reuters) - Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd:

* NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LTD -TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS OF HOSPITAL IN CAYMAN ISLANDS BY HEALTH CITY CAYMAN ISLANDS LIMITED

* NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LTD -SUSPENDED OPERATIONS OF ITS HOSPITAL IN CAYMAN ISLANDS AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE IN VIEW OF COVID‐19 OUTBREAK

* NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LTD -A PATIENT FROM A CRUISE SHIP WHO ADMITTED IN HOSPITAL HAD A DELAYED PRESENTATION OF SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF COVID 19