Dec 28 (Reuters) - Narendra Investments (Delhi) Ltd :

* APPROVED PROPOSAL TO ISSUE 8,00,000 SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 25 RUPEES PER SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO NON-PROMOTERS ‍​

* APPROVED TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO TO 50 MILLION RUPEES‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2pOhMfU Further company coverage: