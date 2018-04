April 11 (Reuters) - Narendra Investments (Delhi) Ltd :

* SAYS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 51 PERCENT STAKE IN FUDKOR INDIA AND 100 PERCENT STAKE IN VEGICO FOODS

* SAYS WITH THIS ACQUISITION, BOTH FUDKOR INDIA AND VEGICO FOODS HAVE BECOME UNITS OF CO