May 12 (Reuters) - Narnia (Hong Kong) Group Co Ltd :

* NARNIA (HONG KONG) GROUP SEES LOSS OF ABOUT RMB2.3 MILLION FOR 3M2020 VERSUS NET PROFIT OF ABOUT RMB14.0 MILLION PCP