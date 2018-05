May 23 (Reuters) - Ball Corp:

* NASA - AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE

* NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MILLION WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: