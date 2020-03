BRIEF-NASA Says Received Confirmation An Employee At Ames Research Center Tested Positive For Coronavirus

March 9 (Reuters) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration:

* NASA ADMINISTRATOR STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

* NASA - ON SUNDAY, MARCH 8, RECEIVED CONFIRMATION AN EMPLOYEE AT NASA’S AMES RESEARCH CENTER IN SILICON VALLEY TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

* NASA - BELIEVE EXPOSURE AT CENTER HAS BEEN LIMITED

* NASA - AMES RESEARCH CENTER IS TEMPORARILY ON MANDATORY TELEWORK STATUS WITH RESTRICTED ACCESS TO CENTER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* NASA - 3 NASA EARTH SCIENCE AIRBORNE SCIENCE CAMPAIGNS SLATED TO DEPLOY ACROSS COUNTRY THIS SPRING HAVE RESCHEDULED FIELD ACTIVITY UNTIL LATER IN YEAR Source text for Eikon: