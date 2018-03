March 9 (Reuters) - Nascon Allied Industries Plc :

* FY REVENUE 27.06 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 18.29 BILLION NAIRA‍​

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 7.91 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.52 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO